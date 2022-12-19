THAT is a wrap on our Christmas promotion for 2022.
This year's Random Acts of Kindness was unlike any other Christmas promotion we have ever done and it was also one of my favourites yet.
There really is no better feeling than to do something kind for another person and this promo certainly brought all the feels.
The promotion itself was quite a simple concept that saw us reward both our local shoppers and our Leeton Business Chamber members.
Over the course of the month, we were able to conduct over 100 random acts and, at the same time, inject over $8000 into the economy (with many thanks to our generous sponsors).
We've also impacted hundreds of people in the process, in the way of surprises to their workplaces or just simply by rewarding them for shopping locally (this does not go unnoticed here at the Business Chamber).
IN OTHER NEWS:
We have had hugs, tears, and lots of shocked and thankful people along the way.
We've had many beautiful people say they are now looking forward to paying it forward themselves - how good is that.
While we've loved every surprise - my favourite was the first random act of kindness we conducted where a gentleman shopping at the Golden Apple had left his trolley unattended at the checkout as he was running around the store looking for his lost wallet.
He was pleasantly surprised to find that when he returned to the checkout we had already paid for his groceries.
We are hoping his luck continued and he managed to find his wallet.
We also noted many of our lucky shoppers heading to other local stores to spend money after we surprised them, which was a wonderful flow on from this promotion.
Let's hope that the local shopping continues well past the festive season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.