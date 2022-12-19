BUILDING the capacity of volunteers in the shire has been given an extra helping hand.
The Leeton Business Chamber's application to the Investing in Rural Community Futures Partnership grant application from FRRR has been successful again for 2023.
The project activity - building capacity of the volunteer base to ensure sustainability and business continuity, is a top priority for the non for-profit organisation.
The chamber has been operating solely from volunteer support since its inception in 1981, with the exception of paid co-ordinators for major projects or events.
During 2022, the FRRR-funded co-ordinator has greatly contributed to the visibility and re-establishment of the business chamber in the Leeton community, allowing for greater support to their members through networking events, information sharing and the supporting of various community events.
"We are pleased to have this funding available for a coordinator again for 2023," chamber president Krystal Maytom said.
"There is only so much our volunteer committee can do, but having that dedicated person really allows us to continue with a number of projects valuable to our organisation, members and the community."
The continuation of this co-ordinator will allow the chamber to embed procedures and processes that will support the volunteer base by offering training and transferrable skills.
Through this development and sharing of skills, the business chamber and other not-for-profit organisations in Leeton, will be able to continue providing quality events for both businesses and the wider community.
The chamber has several projects in motion. Internally the executive committee is focusing on a procedures manual to allow for smoother committee transitions.
In conjunction with Leeton Connect, it is also working on the Living Leeton website.
More broadly, for its members hosting regular business events and facilitating shop local promotions.
"Funding for our co-ordinator will allow the chamber to carry on with these projects and see the benefits for our members and the community," Ms Maytom said.
