The Irrigator

Gralee School students surprised with Christmas gifts

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Gralee students and staff were thrilled with the gifts presented by representatives from the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch committee on the final day of school last week. Picture by Talia Pattison

GRALEE School students had a little extra Christmas cheer come their way on the final day of class for 2022.

