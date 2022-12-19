GRALEE School students had a little extra Christmas cheer come their way on the final day of class for 2022.
The last day of school for the year was full of all of the usual fun and laid-back activities with an extra surprise towards the end of the day.
Each year members of the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch committee present every student with a present to mark the end of the year and the start of holidays.
The presents are made available thanks to fundraising completed throughout the year by the committee, donations received from community members and sponsorship from businesses.
At the final school assembly for the year, committee members Fran Artese and Steph McCallum bundled up the gifts to hand out to the patient students who each waited for their name to be called out.
The gifts were tailored to the interests of each student and the excitement was hard to contain on the day.
The gift bags were opened straight away with the joy evident across the faces of the students, who are now all set for their Christmas break.
"It's something the committee has been doing for us for a while now ... they come on the last day to hand the presents out and the kids just love it," Gralee principal Carly Rae said.
"We're so thankful to them."
Likewise, the committee itself said it too enjoyed going to the school to spread the festive cheer, saying it put a big smile on their faces knowing the students all loved their gifts.
