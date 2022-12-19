The Irrigator
Court

Brock McDuff convicted on two counts of driving with an illicit substance present in his system

Updated December 20 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
Driver off road for seven months following conviction

A man found driving twice in one month with an illicit substance in his blood will spend seven months off the road.

