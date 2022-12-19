Driver off road for seven months following conviction

A man found driving twice in one month with an illicit substance in his blood will spend seven months off the road.
Brock McDuff, 43 of Griffith, was sentenced at Griffith Local Court on December 14 for two charges of driving a car with an illicit drug present in his system.
He pled guilty to both charges.
In documents tendered to the court, McDuff's first charge was from May 7, when he was driving on Wamoon Avenue at Leeton and was stopped by police at 10.15pm.
Police gave McDuff a breath test which was negative and an oral fluid test which was positive. A secondary test at Narrandera police station returned a positive result for methamphetamine which was confirmed by a forensic test.
On May 20, McDuff was driving a Holden Rodeo on Willandra Avenue when he was stopped by police at 2.50pm. Officers gave him a roadside breath test which was negative and then an oral fluid test which had a positive result.
McDuff's legal representative Paul Keane described his client as the type of person who would "give you the shirt off his back".
Mr Keane told the the court that McDuff had reached out to find help to address his habit and had recently completed the traffic offenders course.
He said as a farrier, his licence was essential to his trade as his work was conducted on farm properties around the region.
Mr Keane said having no licence would severely restrict his ability to earn money and to pay a fine.
Magistrate Trevor Khan accepted that McDuff's work meant there were few alternatives for transport and that a loss of licence would have a significant impact.
Mr Khan fined McDuff on the first count $500 and disqualified him from driving for six months from December 14 and on the second count fined him $500 and disqualified him driving for seven months from December 14.
