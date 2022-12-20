The Irrigator

SunRice CEO Rob Gordon plans to retire in August 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 20 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SunRice chief executive officer Rob Gordon has announced his retirement plans. Picture supplied

SUNRICE is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Rob Gordon announced his retirement plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.