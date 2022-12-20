LEETON shire resident Joanne Punch has given three decades of her working life to her role at Yanco Agricultural High School.
Described as a "much-loved staff member" of the school, Mrs Punch retired from her full-time position at the end of term four recently.
During her 30 years at the school she worked in a variety of roles, but primarily as the supervisor in the canteen and uniform shop.
We will miss Jo's care for our students and their families and her loyalty and love of our school.- Yanco Agricultural High School principal Marni Milne
"I first started when the female students first started at the school," Mrs Punch said.
"There's been some changes over the years, but I have enjoyed all of it.
"I've had students go through and then I've seen their kids come through as well.
"It's pretty special."
A farewell for Mrs Punch was held at the school prior to the end of the term.
However, students can still expect to see her around come 2023, according to Yanco Agricultural High School principal Marni Milne.
"We will miss Jo's care for our students and their families and her loyalty and love of our school," she said.
"Fortunately, we will still see Jo most mornings as she will continue in her role as a casual morning duty staff member."
Mrs Punch said she had many fond memories of her time at the school over the past decades, saying she would miss both staff and students.
"You do get to know the kids quite well ... they are away from home and mum and dad, so it can be hard for them sometimes," she said.
"Sometimes they do come to you as someone to chat to and I was also happy to help and be someone they could talk to."
Mrs Punch said some of her best memories over the years were seeing the students achieve both at the school, but in later years when hearing what they were up to.
"I'll definitely miss the students and the staff," she said.
"I'll still be out there in the duty role, I'll be there of a morning to get the kids out of bed and get them over to breakfast."
With some more free time up her sleeve, Mrs Punch plans to continue her long-running involvement with the Leeton Harness Club, as well as spending more time with her family and travelling where possible.
