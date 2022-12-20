The Irrigator
Leeton's Australia Day awards nominations are now due by January 9

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 20 2022 - 3:00pm
Some of the award winners from the 2022 Australia Day awards in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison

WHILE Christmas might be the big event on people's mind this week, there is another date approaching Leeton shire residents have been asked to take note of.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

