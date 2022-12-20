WHILE Christmas might be the big event on people's mind this week, there is another date approaching Leeton shire residents have been asked to take note of.
With Australia Day just over a month away, Leeton Shire Council has decided to extend the deadline for nominations to roll in for the 2023 awards that are held each year as part of the official ceremony.
The new date is January 9, with organisers hoping residents may use their Christmas downtime to come up with a person, group or event they may like to honour.
There are eight awards categories, including citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, sportsperson of the year, and lifelong citizen to the shire.
The 2022 citizen of the year recipient Peta Sinclair was hopeful the nominations would start to roll in.
"Even though people do things and don't do it for the recognition, it is nice to be recognised, particularly by your own community and peers," she said.
"Volunteers don't do it for that purpose, but it is nice when someone does notice."
Planning is well underway for Leeton's Australia Day events, which will take place on January 26.
Barbecue breakfasts, the official ceremony in Mountford Park, a citizenship ceremony and more are all set to again be part of the program.
Community representatives on the Australia Day Awards Panel will assess each nomination, after which all accepted nominees will be invited to the Leeton Australia Day ceremony.
Nominate now in person at the Leeton Visitor Information Centre or online at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au and follow the prompts.
