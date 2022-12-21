The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council along with other local government entities stand their ground on RFS fleet

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 21 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker said council continued to take a stand on the matter. Picture by Talia Pattison

Despite being "true and fair" in all other respects, Leeton Shire Council's annual financial statements for the year ending June 30 have received what is known as a "qualified audit opinion".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.