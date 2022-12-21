INVESTIGATIONS into the circumstances surrounding a traffic accident in Leeton over the weekend are ongoing, according to police.
The incident is believed to have occurred during the night of December 17 or the early hours of December 18.
The vehicle involved could still be found on Pine Avenue on December 18, with the front showing signs of heavy damage.
Police believe the driver abandoned the vehicle sometime after the accident and are currently searching for that person.
However, police said details had been hard to come by so far as there appeared to be no witnesses to the accident and the vehicle had a South Australian registration.
Inquiries are ongoing.
Meanwhile, police have warned they will be out in full force over the Christmas and New Year period in Leeton, promising a heavy presence on the road as part of the double demerit period.
Revellers should also expect to see officers patrolling licensed premises during this time, but police do say they want everyone to celebrate the season, just in a safe way that doesn't harm them or others around them.
