WITH the festive season in full swing, the president and members of the Lions Club of Leeton would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 12 months and wish all a Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous New Year.
As in past years, Lions Club of Leeton have donated cakes to charity groups in the community.
Again this year cakes have been donated to the Leeton committee of Vinnies, Salvation Army and Pinnacle Community Services for use by Meals on Wheels when delivering Christmas meals to the elderly.
Just recently Leeton Lions received a new delivery of Christmas cake and are available at the Leeton branches of Beyond Bank, NRMA (Lanham's motor garage) and Petstock (formerly Broso's).
Lions would also like to thanks everyone would participated in our Christmas light tours.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Although numbers were down this year, all those who participated reported to have enjoyed the night viewing the decorated homes and businesses in the safety of the Lions train.
As the Lions is entering a quiet time of the year, our club will be going into recess until February.
Any inquiries regarding train bookings for events and functions can be made through our Facebook page or by phoning 0455 631 170.
New members are also welcome to join the club in 2023 as it continues to work for the community.
