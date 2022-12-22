The Irrigator

Local leader column with Bob Strempel from the Lions Club of Leeton | December 2022

By Bob Strempel
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lions train was again on duty throughout December to give residents a tour of the town's Christmas light displays. Picture supplied

WITH the festive season in full swing, the president and members of the Lions Club of Leeton would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 12 months and wish all a Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous New Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.