Light Up Leeton's independent judges reveal their 2022 Christmas light display winners

By Talia Pattison
December 22 2022 - 4:00pm
This home in Moreton Bay Drive won the best overall display. Picture by Talia Pattison

HOMES across Leeton shire have been flicking the switch on some top notch Christmas light displays.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

