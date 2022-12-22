HOMES across Leeton shire have been flicking the switch on some top notch Christmas light displays.
Many homeowners have put in hours of hard work to put their lights up to dazzle their neighbours and those passing by.
The Light Up Leeton committee had independent judges driving around town at different times throughout December to decide the winners of their categories for 2022.
Taking out the top honour for the second consecutive year was Josh Carn for the best overall display.
The best front door went to the Southgate family, while Lanham's Jewellers were the winners of the best business window display.
The home that took out the best roof installation could have also easily taken out the best overall house.
This honour went to Jess Shipley.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Graeme Dale's home took out the best garden display.
Winners of these categories shared in $1500 worth of Leeton gift cards to be spent in town.
Meanwhile, the Leeton Business Chamber also held its own judging for business windows, with Breed & Hutchinson taking home first place, Leeton Party and Wholesale second and Lanham's Jewellers third.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.