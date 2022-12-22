The Irrigator

House of the Week: 87 Yanco Avenue, Leeton

By Jacinta Dickins
December 23 2022 - 7:00am
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled on a huge one-acre block and surrounded by beautifully manicured, established trees and gardens. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3

