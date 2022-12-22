BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Striking a beautiful balance between style and function, this property whispers "forever home" from the moment you step in the front door.
The home is spectacular, and harbours such warmth and vibrancy you'll never want to leave, with the house itself exuding both class and quality.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled on a huge one-acre block and surrounded by beautifully manicured, established trees and gardens.
The vast main bedroom sits secluded at the back of the home and is connected to a large ensuite with a walk-in shower and spa bath.
At the other end of the house in a separate wing are the main bathroom and three other bedrooms, of which one also has its own ensuite.
There are multiple living areas within the home including the formal sunken lounge and dining area, the designated living room with wood fire heater, the sunlight-bathed sitting room, and the contemporary open plan kitchen and dining area.
Next to the kitchen, accessed through double glass sliding doors is a fully covered and enclosed entertainment area featuring a built-in barbeque and rangehood.
Enjoy the outdoors in any season with the additional option of the open alfresco area overlooking the tranquility of the inground swimming pool.
