ONLY a handful of sleeps remain until the big man in red officially visits Leeton shire during his long journey across the job.
However, for many young residents, they were given an early surprise from Santa Claus this week at the Leeton library.
Santa made time in his busy schedule to pop by the library three times during special festive-themed storytime sessions.
Christmas books were read, as well as fun festive songs sung before old St Nick popped by with a sack full of books for every child present across the three days.
There were many big smiles of delight, with some a little scared of the big character that Santa is.
However, at the end of the day Santa's arrival was just the precursor for a Christmas Day full of fun and laughter for the children of Leeton shire.
