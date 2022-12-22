A SEASON of success in the pool looks to be on the cards for the Leeton Yanco Swimming Club.
The organisation has reported a top start to the season, with around 190 swimmers ranging from Learn to Swim through to competitive athletes signing on for 2022-23 year.
This is an increase of 35 per cent on participation when compared to last season.
"We welcomed new coaches Holly Meadows and Nakeia McVittie who are doing a great job as part of our Learn to Swim program, assisted by Phoebe Allan who is in her second season with us," club president Sally Hill said.
"We also have junior coaches Tori Glenn and Raith Henman undertaking supervised practice to complete their training.
"They are working with our development group coaches Archer Asmus and Cat Grey. Ed Langdon, Kelsey Tobin and Campbell Sidebottom have continued their roles as squad coaches.
"We also welcomed new committee members who have taken on roles and brought new ideas."
The club has also been successful in gaining many sponsors for the season, with the club thanking each of them for their support.
On December 10, the club held its carnival, with 110 swimmers from across the Riverina participating, including 40 from the Leeton Yanco organisation.
"Many of our younger swimmers entered their first carnival and had a great time," Hill said.
"While it was great to see our experienced swimmers do well and earn medals and achieve personal bests, it was fabulous to see new swimmers getting medals.
They were Ari Tiffen, William Watson, Nixon Frazer, Jude Matthews, Riley Matthews, Maya Frazer and Piper Douglas." The final event on the program for the day was the ever-popular Wade Hotel dash for cash, a 50-metre sprint event.
Qualifications are based on times earlier in the day.
This year's winners were:
Time trails were held on December 16, which was followed by a Christmas party. The club is now having a break before a modified timetable returns on January 9.
