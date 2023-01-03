The Riverina League grand final could be held on Sunday next season with AFL Riverina potentially looking to avoid a clash with the popular Aggies raceday.
After the lowest gate takings in 16 years of just $21,800 was recorded for this years clash between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Glenfield Park, clubs have been presented a choice to finish the season on either September 16 or 17 in 2023.
While the switch to Sunday would avoid a clash with the races it would mean that they would have to compete against the Group Nine grand final.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said they were yet to confirm whether the grand final would be played on Saturday or Sunday with them to consult with clubs before making a final decision.
"We will have a discussion with clubs in the new year in regards to confirming the exact date," Irons said.
"We are just taking the opportunity to review last year's results and consider whether it is a Saturday or Sunday fixture."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Irons made note of the potential clash of events and said that it will be taken into consideration when finalising the grand final date.
"There is always going to be a clash with something," he said.
"We took on board that there's five Saturday's in September next year and we thought that we would provide the opportunity for those involved in local football and netball the opportunity to attend AFL preliminary finals.
"We are also two weeks clear of the long weekend as well and just thought that was more suitable for our competitions."
The Farrer League competition looks set to commence on April 1 with their grand final to be played on September 9 while the RFL is set to kick off on April 15.
With the draft fixture being released to clubs this week, Irons was hopeful of locking in the confirmed dates early in the new year.
"Developing the draws has taken a little bit longer than we expected," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.