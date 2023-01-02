A LEADER with a focus on the health of the environment has been announced as Leeton's 2023 Australia Day ambassador.
Peter McLean will be heading to town to give the official Ambassador address at Leeton's Australia Day celebrations on January 26 in Mountford Park.
Mr McLean is the executive officer of the Australian Organics Recycling Association and the former NSW CEO of Keep Australia Beautiful.
He has only recently joined the Australian Organics Recycling Association as its executive officer, but before that he grew up on a rural property on the banks of the Hawkesbury Nepean River and currently lives near Camden in far south Western Sydney.
Mr McLean has a background in state and local government, as well as the not-for-profit industry.
His local government experience includes working at Warringah Council.
When it comes to his state government government credentials, Mr McLean worked for the National Parks and Wildlife Service before moving over to Keep Australia Beautiful where he spent 11 years.
Mr McLean arrived at Keep Australia Beautiful NSW in 2004 and managed litter reduction campaigns and various community development programs like Tidy Towns before becoming CEO in 2007.
It is through this role many in Leeton would already know Mr McLean thanks to the shire's participation in the Tidy Towns program over the years.
In Mr McLean's time at Keep Australia Beautiful, he successfully strengthened the organisations public profile, community achievements and financial sustainability.
Mr McLean holds a degree in environmental management, a masters in business administration, sub-majoring in business law and public relations.
He also holds certificates in bush regeneration and business governance.
During his spare time, Mr McLean enjoys volunteering as an Australia Day Ambassador each year and is the president of the Macarthur Cycling Club.
From his strong understanding and knowledge in local government, Mr McLean regularly advises and assists various local councils on a variety of issues, including social, environmental practices and financial management.
Mr McLean said he was passionate about supporting an effective nutrient cycle and ensuring soils thrive.
Healthy soils mean healthy people, environments and economies.
To hear Mr McLean's Australia Day address, head along to Mountford Park on January 26 first for a barbecue breakfast, followed by the official ceremony.
