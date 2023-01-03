She is the Riverina's leading lady and Ellen Bartley made the most of a rare chance to drive in the Ladies Invitational Race at Leeton on Sunday night.
Taking part in the race as a driver for the first time since 2016, Bartley was able to lead all the way with $3.30 favourite Gracie Taltoa.
Bartley is usually involved in the race as a trainer but with the Narrandera stable not represented got back in the gig.
"It was good to have a drive in it instead of sitting on the sidelines," Bartley said.
"We didn't have a horse for it this year so when Jo (Punch) came and saw me last week and asked if I wanted to have a drive I said yes as it had been a while since I've been in it."
Despite a false start, Bartley was able to control things with the Trevor White-trained mare.
Coming off two thirds at Riverina Paceway, Gracie Taltoa gave Bartley plenty of confidence.
"She came out of the gate really well, there was a bit of gate speed inside us but we were able to work our way to the front and she settled really well," she said.
"From there everything just fell into place.
"Trev said she was real good for 200 metres so I thought if I could get her to relax, as she can overrace a bit but she settled beautiful, I could sit her up for one sprint and she would be too good for them.
"In the end she was."
Gracie Taltoa went on to down Sasha by 7.9 metres.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
