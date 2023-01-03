LEETON'S John Chant has said goodbye to a career spanning 60 years in the water industry.
Mr Chant recently retired from Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI), after 60 years at the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission (WCIC), Water Resources Commission (WRC) and MI.
He carved his own path quickly after starting at the WCIC as a 15-year-old in Sydney as a junior clerk.
He worked his way up to a grade one accounts clerk within two years.
Mr Chant had short postings at Burrendong Dam and Menindee Lakes, which is where he met his wife Brenda.
He also spent time at Darlington Point and Forbes, before he and his family made Leeton their home.
Mr Chant was a district manager, then company secretary for a large period of his career where he responsible for legal issues, policy development and corporate planning.
This role led him to be the main driving force in the business moving from government to private in the 1990s, relentlessly lobbying politicians in Canberra to get the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area the best possible deal.
Mr Chant also helped to move the other schemes to private irrigation companies.
He served as chief executive for the transitional period moving from the WCIC to the WRC and then MI, ensuring the process was a smooth one.
Mr Chant has always been a fierce advocate for MIA irrigators and the community that relies upon irrigation, fighting against some of the old school public service of the time.
Over the past decade he has been the manager of water transactions, making special mention of the person who has now moved into this role, Stephanie Clarke.
"MI is in good hands," he said. "Stephanie has quickly picked up the water game and is introducing some further advancements to the water transactions process."
MI managing director Brett Jones has worked closely with Mr Chant for the past seven years and wished him well in his retirement.
"I have always been in awe of the wealth of knowledge John has in his arsenal about the water industry," Mr Jones said.
"MI and the MIA are indebted to him for his service.
"While we will be missing John's regular input, he has assured us he is not leaving town and to call on him whenever needed. This offer typifies what John is like- always wanting to help."
