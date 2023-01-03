The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton Community Christmas Lunch brings joy on December 25, 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 3 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Community Christmas Lunch was a huge hit in Leeton on December 25. Picture supplied

SMILES for miles could be seen throughout Leeton's ever-popular Community Christmas Lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.