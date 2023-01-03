SMILES for miles could be seen throughout Leeton's ever-popular Community Christmas Lunch.
Held every year on December 25, volunteers roll up their sleeves to put on a delicious two-course meal for attendees.
Many volunteers come on the day to help set up or assist with cooking and service, while others work tirelessly throughout the year to fundraise for the special festive luncheon.
Business houses throughout the shire are also essential in ensuring the day's success, with many donating items for the meals, delivering cooked items, donating large sums of cash or finding other ways to spread goodwill.
All of this, as well as a grant from Leeton Shire Council in 2022, has allowed the Community Christmas Lunch committee to not only put on a fantastic Christmas Day, but it has meant the festive spirit has been ongoing throughout the year.
The money donated has helped provide gifts to Gralee School students, those living in nursing homes and more.
The funds will also be used to assist residential aged care homes in the shire provide essential items for residents this year when they are needed.
St Joseph's Primary School also kicked in money thanks to its fundraising efforts, while a record number of residents also donated gifts through the giving tree that was located at the Golden Apple in the lead up to Christmas Day. These gifts were given to children in need or who are sick.
"The support has just been so amazing ... we've had so many people and businesses donate items or money, the generosity is unreal," committee member Fran Artese said.
"Because of this we can do a lot more to help people in the community and that is what it is all about.
"The lunch itself on Christmas Day was amazing. Everyone had a great time. Our volunteers did an amazing job.
"We're all just so thankful."
IN OTHER NEWS:
A new feature this year was also the delivery of meals to those in need who weren't able to make the celebration on the day. This was done in partnership with organisations such as Australian Unity and Flourish.
Presents were also handed out on the day.
Those wanting to be part of the committee can contact Ms Artese for more information and they now roll up their sleeves to help more people in the community where possible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.