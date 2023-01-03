LEETON police are working to identify a person they believe is responsible for allegedly assaulting the manager of a licensed premises in town.
Police were alerted to the incident, which occurred not long after revellers brought in the New Year on January 1 at a hotel in Leeton.
According to police, the manager was assaulted around 12.20am on January 1, with security removing the person immediately from the hotel.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, when the person was being removed, they allegedly damaged a window, breaking it in the process.
Police said the manager was uninjured during the assault, but officers are continuing their inquiries and investigations into the matter as they look to identify the person allegedly responsible.
Any witnesses to the incident should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.