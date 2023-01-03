A promising young psychology graduate is determined to improve the mental health in her hometown of Griffith and the wider Riverina.
Merilyn Greig, only just graduated from Charles Sturt University with a Bachelor of Psychology, is ready to start her new job at Flourish Australia in Leeton - finally moving towards the goal she's dedicated her life to.
Ms Greig has been passionate about people's feelings, thoughts and actions from a young age - observing her family's experiences with mental health.
"This passion was an outcome of witnessing the effects of these disorders on family members," she explained.
"After reflecting on my interests, I realised I wanted to pursue a career in psychology."
That long-standing passion is why it's no surprise that she graduated with Honours and received the University Medal - the highest honour a student can receive.
"I am elated and honoured that I received the undergraduate university medal," she said.
"I believe that it's a testament to my dedication to my studies. That being said, I am truly grateful for the assistance I received along the way, including the scholarships at Charles Sturt and the support from loved ones and University staff."
Ms Greig is especially keen to get to work as a mental health worker at Flourish.
"As a mental health worker, I will hopefully help people with mental health issues live a more fulfilling life," she said.
"I will help them to reach their personal goals by building their skills and accessing services."
Ms Greig is hoping to return to university some day to complete a PhD, but her current goal is to get more experience in both clinical and research areas of psychology.
