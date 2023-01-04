TIM Barnes has been named as the Leeton and District's men's bowler of the year for 2022.
The club held its annual presentation recently, with the 2022 honour marking the fourth time Barnes has picked up the award.
The trophy recognised another stellar year on the bowling green for Barnes, who played in five different championship events, winning one, losing three finals and one semi-final.
Barnes also narrowly lost the major singles event to his pairs partner Rohan Dunham, but then combined with him to take out the pairs event.
Overall, Barnes picked up 90 points to outstay Dunham, who finished second on 78.
On the same day as the presentation, Max Douglas, Brian Harris and Neil Condron combined to take out the club's final event of the year, the President's Cup.
Bowler of the year: Tim Barnes.
Major singles champion and Yuell Cup winner: Rohan Dunham.
Most improved bowler: Damien Harris.
Rookie bowler of the year: Andy Day.
Clubperson of the year: John Barker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.