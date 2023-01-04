The Irrigator

Tim Barnes the bowler of the year for Leeton and District Bowling Club in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barnes was named the Leeton and District Bowling Club's bowler of the year for 2022 recently. Picture supplied

TIM Barnes has been named as the Leeton and District's men's bowler of the year for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.