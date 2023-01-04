The Irrigator

Leeton TAFE offering free courses to Leeton students in crucial areas

By Talia Pattison
January 4 2023 - 1:00pm
One of the courses focuses on hospitality, a big employer in Leeton shire. Picture supplied

LEETON shire's young people who are looking to make the most of their summer break have an opportunity to learn valuable skills for free.

