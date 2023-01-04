LEETON shire's young people who are looking to make the most of their summer break have an opportunity to learn valuable skills for free.
School leavers can supercharge their skills this summer by taking advantage of free online short courses at TAFE NSW.
As part of the NSW government's Summer Skills program, TAFE NSW Leeton is offering free training to people aged 16 to 24 to gain the practical skills to launch a career or land a job in high-demand industries, including hospitality and retail.
Tourism Accommodation Australia chief executive officer Michael Johnson said the new fee-free courses and said TAFE NSW played a critical role in supplying a pipeline of job-ready workers to employers.
"The collaboration with TAFE NSW and the NSW government has been fantastic in what has been a very difficult time for industry," Mr Johnson said.
"They have provided great opportunities to design the training requirements we need now, both for existing workers and those just starting out."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In Leeton, accommodation, food and retail service industries account for 9.8 per cent of the local workforce (402 people), which is the largest employer of young people in NSW, with 39.1 per cent of retail and hospitality employees aged between 15 and 24.
TAFE NSW executive director education and skills Kerryn Meredith-Sotiris said the organisation was working closely with employers to deliver the skills needed to support a strong local economy.
"The (MIA) region generated $1.87 billion in the last year,' she said.
"We know nine out of 10 new jobs will require people to complete further study to build the skilled workforce we need to support continued economic growth.
"The Summer Skills program links school leavers and young people directly with local job outcomes and encourages them to undertake further study to explore careers in high-demand industries."
For more information visit www.tafensw.edu.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.