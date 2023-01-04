THE Leeton Museum and Gallery is continuing to stamp its place as the place to be throughout the year whether you live in town or are visiting.
The museum and gallery had a busy 2022, with 2023 expected to be no different.
Throughout the recent festive season, the building's doors remained open, only closing on public holidays, to ensure residents and tourists alike could check out what is on offer.
The interactive On the Move exhibition has been proving popular with families, as well as the big kids, with permanent exhibition telling of Leeton's irrigation history also generating interest.
The "little Roxy" theatre inside the museum and gallery has also been popping on short films, meaning escaping the heat has been easy.
With 2023 now well into its first week, what is happening at the museum and gallery in the coming months?
Leeton Shire Council's museum, gallery and heritage officer Karen Barrett said planning for 2023 had been well underway for some time.
Straight after the On the Move exhibition, which continues throughout January and February, a wood carving and sculpture artist will kick off as the first exhibition of 2023.
"Following on from that we will have the Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts Competition and Exhibition," Ms Barrett said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's the 10-year anniversary of that event following pauses from COVID, but we've got some exciting plans for that happening with the Leeton Art Society.
"We're hoping to have the acquisitive prize winning paintings on display and we'll be having the launch of our Penny Paniz Room and the Penny Paniz Effect, which is a video that the art society and the family have put together.
"It will essentially become a permanent exhibition inside the room alongside some of the winning paintings and paintings from Penny herself."
Following this the Art Factory will have an exhibition here, which will run into the end of May.
This then takes everything up to the Australian Art Deco Festival period, which always includes a range of features and events at the museum.
Artists looking to perhaps have an exhibition at the museum and gallery should get in touch with Ms Barrett, with the calendar filling up quickly already for the end of 2023 and into 2024.
"Some artists come into the space and see how big it is and think 'I won't be able to do that'," Ms Barrett said.
"The beauty of our space is we have our Chelmsford Room, which can be used for smaller exhibitions, but we also encourage artists to get together and collaborate to showcase their work. We have so many options when it comes to our spaces here.
"We're interested in all forms of art, so we're happy for artists to come and see us with their ideas and thoughts."
More information about the museum, including what's on and its opening hours can be found at the Leeton Museum and Gallery Facebook page.
Anyone looking to volunteer at the museum is also welcome to get in touch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.