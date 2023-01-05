The Irrigator

Leeton Museum and Gallery receives grant funding to install a lift

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The staircase to upstairs at the Leeton Museum and Gallery is currently the only access point. Picture by Talia Pattison

ACCESSIBILITY is at the forefront of new funding that has been granted to an iconic Leeton building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.