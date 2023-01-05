ACCESSIBILITY is at the forefront of new funding that has been granted to an iconic Leeton building.
The former WCIC building in Chelmsford Place, which is now home to the Leeton Museum and Gallery has received grant money from the NSW government to assist with installation of a lift.
The current upstairs of the building is off-limits to visitors while it undergoes renovations, but the lift is one of the key steps to it being open and accessible to all.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin and Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang said Leeton Shire Council would share in funding from the NSW government's Creative Capital program for the lift.
Mr Fang said it was crucial buildings such as the Leeton Museum and Gallery were something for all to enjoy.
"This funding will ensure ... Leeton will benefit from state-of-the-art improvements and fit-for-purpose facilities, so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy top-level cultural experiences," Mr Fang said.
"Arts and culture play an important role in bringing people together and these upgrades demonstrate the NSW government's commitment to ensuring equitable access for all to participate.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Given the disruption caused as a result of the past two years, these upgrades will assist with social and economic recovery for the region by ensuring they are fit to host arts and cultural events that are a drawcard for tourists."
Council general manager Jackie Kruger also welcomed the funding under the program.
"Currently, Leeton Museum and Art Gallery's second floor can only be accessed by stairs and, as such, is not open to the public," said Ms Kruger.
"The funding from Creative Capital takes council one step closer to ensuring dignified and equitable access to future exhibition spaces such as the collaborative exhibition planned with local First Nations peoples, By Virtue of Water, the Leeton Wiradjuri Story."
Council will receive $197,244 for the installation of the lift.
Mr Franklin said this funding will pay dividends for Leeton.
"This investment in cultural infrastructure in Murray is recognition of the valuable role arts and culture plays in the community," Mr Franklin said.
"It's projects like these that will see the many museums, galleries, performance spaces and Aboriginal Cultural Centres and Keeping Places across NSW be venues their communities can continue to be proud of."
