A BIG year awaits for Leeton Shire Council, with a specific goal of completing major projects in mind.
Mayor Tony Reneker sat down with The Irrigator to discuss the year ahead, saying ticking off some of the major works already underway was a big focus for 2023.
"We want to have many of our projects finalised," councillor Reneker said.
"I know the Wamoon sewerage project starts end of this month. That has been a long time coming. It will be great to have that done.
"The first stage of the Roxy we are hoping to have open by June, so that will be great."
Work will also start on the Chelmsford Place upgrade, which has changed focus slightly where council will only be spending its grant money on this project.
The installation of the slide at the Leeton pool is also another area of work set to be completed this year.
"Once those projects are done, I'm hoping the community will be satisfied," Cr Reneker said.
"Obviously the big one then is making sure we (council) are financially sustainable going forward."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The end of 2022 was a turbulent one for council when a proposal for a special rate variation was put out to the community, but was met with anger and disbelief.
It was eventually voted down in a close vote by councillors.
Cr Reneker said through his observations he had noticed a "general mistrust" of institutions of all kinds not just in Leeton, but more broadly.
"There's a definite mistrust of institutions by people in today's day and age ... I'm talking banks, religious groups, governments, police, health," he said.
"I think local government has suffered from that as well. I think as a council we need to improve how we communicate and make sure we are transparent.
"An example of that is we need to make sure when the Roxy work is complete that when we can, we are allowing people to walk through and see what it's like.
"Improving that communication with the community is a big one."
Cr Reneker marked his first year as mayor in December and said it was a position he had enjoyed despite the challenges presented along the way.
