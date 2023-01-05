LEETON'S budding harness racing drivers have shown they have what it takes.
The Leeton Mini Trotting Club had two successful race meetings over the Christmas period in conjunction with the Leeton Harness Racing Club.
The youngsters took to Lin Gordon Paceway on Boxing Day night and New Year's night, with 19 ponies and their drivers took to the track to greet the judge.
On December 26, each driver received cash prizemoney of $30 courtesy of sponsors Terri and Aaron Newman from Endeavour Drilling.
Points from racing will carry over to the end-of-year tally.
On New Year's night, the Leeton club held their annual Carnival of Cups where Harness Racing NSW donated trophies and medallions for the drivers.
Leeton Harness Racing Club sponsored the winner in the midget, shetland and pony divisions, with the presentation of a rug.
Results:
Midget division
First: Little Midget - Levi Shields, Second: Seven - Piper Lepper.
Shetland division
First: Run Bella Run - Lilah Trewin, Second: Termite - Caitlyn Ward, Third: Pinecliffe Miss - Fletcher Paull.
Pony division
First: Shadows Return - Lachlan Symes, Second: Lansdowne Ace - Eli Lepper, Third: Pinecliffe Gent - Zarah Pitt.
The mini trotting club made mention of Trev from Trev's Tasty Treats, who provided the children with ice cream vouchers each and every race meeting.
"The kids really enjoy racing, they arrive at the track, gear up their ponies," Leeton Mini Trotting Club president Jodie Ward said.
"We have a short drivers talk about safety and having fun and off we go.
"I enjoy seeing the smiles as they come back. They can run last, but they are still smiling."
The next race meeting will be at Wagga on Monday, January 9.
