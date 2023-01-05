An elderly woman has been taken to hospital and treated for minor burns after a two-storey unit in Leeton went up in flames in the early hours of the morning.
Just after 2am on Wednesday, firefighters were called to the building on Maple Street and found it alight, with flames coming out of the front and back windows.
Two residents had self-evacuated from the building, including a woman in her 90s who suffered minor burns to her right arm.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to Griffith Base Hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Matt Hunter said firefighters took approximately 30 to 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.
The ground floor unit was totally destroyed by the fire.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing "due to the level of damage in the unit".
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
