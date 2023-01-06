AN EARLY New Year's wish has been granted in Leeton, with the state government announcing close to $1 million in funding for the ongoing redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole was in Leeton on Friday, announcing the redevelopment work would receive a boost to the tune of $981,981 under round five of the government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Stage one of the theatre work is expected to be completed and open to the public by June, with the money coming at an ideal time for Leeton Shire Council.
"It's good news on two fronts, one it is good for ratepayers of the shire to see this cash injection," Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said.
"The second one is this funding also reflects the confidence the state government has in this project and in our shire, which I think is important.
"The government recognises this is a great asset for our shire, so we are very pleased with the announcement."
The money will assist with the installation of seating for more than 400 patrons throughout the main part of the theatre, along with specialised sound and lighting equipment needed for stage productions and events.
Mr Toole was able to head inside the theatre during his visit to Leeton, inspecting the work that is underway, while also seeing what he said was plenty of potential for what will come once the redevelopment is completed.
"I think this is such an incredible building that has so much potential," he said.
"It is real credit to the council here for their vision and reinvigorating this building for the community.
"The fact that performances will be able to take place, the fact you'll be able to attract performances from across the country as well, it's fantastic.
"The redevelopment secures the Roxy Theatre's future by delivering a quality venue for the community to gather, socialise and enjoy the very best travelling shows and productions."
Mr Toole was joined by NSW Nationals candidate for Murray, with a state election coming up in March this year. He also announced funding for projects in Griffith, including the ongoing upgrade of Yambil Street.
