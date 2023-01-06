2022 was a big year for families in Leeton, with many welcoming a new bundle of joy throughout the last 12 months.
Proud parents have shared their photos with The Irrigator, with the gallery displayed containing images of all of the gorgeous bubs that were born in 2022.
There are many difficult tasks when it comes to having a new baby, with finding the right name up there on the to-do-list.
According to the NSW government, names such as Amelia, Olivia and Charlotte remain popular for baby girls, while Noah, Oliver and Jack are among the top names for baby boys.
With so many wonderful additions added to families across Leeton shire, there's certainly much to be happy and thankful for.
The Irrigator wishes all of these families, parents and support systems all the best as they enter a new year.
