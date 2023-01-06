TWO industries crying out for more staff have seen a pair of Leeton graduates officially gain their qualifications.
Teagan Townsend (Bachelor of Nursing) and Sophie Ryan (Bachelor of Education, early childhood) have completed their studies, graduating recently from their university providers.
The pair were also Leeton's two graduates from the Country Universities Centre (CUC), which has sites in Leeton and Griffith, providing assistance to those who are studying via distance.
CUC Western Riverina chairman David Martin said the organisation provided a crucial place for these students.
"We know graduate students may not have completed their tertiary journey if the centre and support did not exist," he said.
"To this end, our region is improved through the deepening and broadening of knowledge and engagement with higher education".
Centre manager Shiron Kirkman mentioned how the 2021 Census provided a glimpse into the success of the CUC with a 34 per cent increase in engagement with higher education across Griffith and Leeton compared with 5.4 per cent in metropolitan areas.
"The centre currently has 162 registered students from across 23 universities," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It has become a thriving hub for regional and placement students who receive critical wrap-around support. In turn this has been seen to decrease attrition rates through building a dedicated learning community.
"The CUC network is about equitable access to higher education with an end result of growing our own workforce while encouraging diversity of student choice in courses of study."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.