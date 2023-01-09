MY LAST column for 2022 had me in wonderment of Christmas and for the end of the year.
So here we are today, Christmas is over for 2022 and we are well into 2023.
I hope everyone had a joyous Christmas and the festive break was restful.
For me, this Christmas was the first without both our children as we now face the reality of sharing them with "the other family".
We did use the time to celebrate and be thankful for the rest of our beautiful family and friends around us.
We also took the time to rest and recharge ready to bring in 2023 with enthusiasm.
Although Leeton Connect office is closed until Monday, February 6 the cogs are still ticking over, so the board and I will be ready to hit the ground running.
IN OTHER NEWS:
One of our first events for the year will be some volunteer workshops on March 7.
If your organisation has difficulties finding and retaining volunteers then these are the workshops for you.
These workshops will turn around your thinking and your approach to produce solid results for your organisation.
We have been very fortunate to secure the services of Lori Modde from iClick2Learn to facilitate these workshops.
Lori is a professional in community and economic development, that builds community capacity for sustainable opportunities.
She is an enthusiastic volunteer herself and educates others through her passion for outcomes achieved by volunteers.
Lori has expert skills in strategy, engagement, communications, marketing and volunteer management and will ensure you walk away with practical steps to recruit and retain volunteers that you can start implementing immediately.
We are very excited to bring these workshops to Leeton, so mark March 7 on your calendars and we will send out further details next month.
