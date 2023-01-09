THE intended Chelmsford Place upgrade will move forward on a reduced scale.
Leeton Shire Council has decided the project will go ahead on a smaller scale using the $2 million it was awarded from the NSW Public Legacy Fund and $262,000 from NSW Stronger Country Communities.
There are also separate grants from Create NSW and Stronger Country Communities for the digital art projection planned for the water tower, the hardware of which needs to be integrated into the Chelmsford Place works.
The initial focus will only be on the central median between the roundabout and the largest water tower.
This focus comprises the completion of all footpath, drainage and associated civil works, making provision for all utilities and the projection art and planting an avenue of trees.
Council will also complete the disabled adult change room at the Sycamore Street car park, a project from the shire's adopted Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
If any grant funds remain after the civil works and tree planting, council may add some standard seating.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It will not invest any ratepayer funding at this stage and seeks to complete the remainder of the project over the coming years through grant funding for discreet elements, including the proscenium arches, Christmas tree, war memorial, specialist lighting and seating, the full extent of flower gardens and the works north of the water towers.
Chairman of the CBD Enhancement Committee, councillor George Weston, said council was unanimous about making best and full use of the significant amount of grant funding available.
"There was no desire from council to hand the money back, but rather to progress the vision," he said.
"Council completed extensive community consultation over many years before endorsing the planned vision for the area.
The $2.2 million from the state government is a generous contribution and helps gain the full effect of an Art Deco-inspired avenue running from Pine Avenue to the water tower.
"It'll be a return to the original, bold statement the Burley Griffins visualised for Leeton's town square - the term they coined for the location - setting off the centre of our CBD and proudly reflecting the success we are as a community today and the success we intend to stay."
Feedback from the community during the recent special rate variation consultations was council should have its general fund in order before committing ratepayer funds to the Chelmsford redevelopment.
"While it would be nice to have a fully completed project by this time next year, the reality is the tenders were almost double the budget and were all rejected," he said.
"We have listened to the community in regards to cost reductions, so a phased project has been determined as the most sensible path forward.
"A combination of council staff and local contractors will complete the works, thus supporting the local economy.
"Getting the full bones of the project is now the aim, including all the heavy civil works and the full avenue of trees.
"To save money, we will plant younger, smaller trees than originally intended and, although it will take longer to gain the full effect, with patience, the Chelmsford Town Square will become a very beautiful and lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy."
The initial phase of work will see the completion of the various major elements of the project, including a walkway from Pine Avenue to the water tower, reinstatement of heritage light posts and development of stormwater and drainage pits.
Additionally, the top two islands will be joined, and an accessible and safe pedestrian crossing will be installed on Sycamore Street between the lower and centre islands.
"We will provide for other elements of the full vision, but their completion will rely on future funding,' Cr Weston said.
"Plans to upgrade the road and car parking, adding matching trees along the Leeton Museum and Gallery and Hydro sidewalks will also have to wait for another day."
Separate from this project, but on the same site, is the planned repainting of the water tower, funded by Council's Water Fund as part of routine maintenance.
The water tower will also become the backdrop for the grant-funded projection art.
Through community collaboration, the project will celebrate culturally diverse stories from Leeton's past and present through the highly-creative medium of light projection.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.