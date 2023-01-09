AFTER a mild start to the summer in Leeton, the full brunt of hot weather will hit throughout this week.
Residents experienced some warm weather over the Christmas and New Year period, but the mercury is set to soar this week to sit at 38 degrees for most days before hitting a predicted 39 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
Some small relief in the form of a drop of a degree or two may be found on January 14 and 15 with temperatures expected to reach 37 degrees.
At this stage, the coolest day over the next week-and-a-half isn't expected to come until Wednesday, January 18 when it will be 34 degrees.
There's not likely to be much respite during the nights, with minimum temperatures only expected to drop to the low 20s.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has published climate data for the full 2022 calendar year.
NSW overall had 860.24 mm rainfall in 2022, as an area average across the state, which is 54.7 per cent above average.
It was the second-wettest year on record for NSW, after 1950 where there was 915.61 mm rainfall.
The average temperature was 0.13 degrees warmer than the 1961 to 1990 average, while also being the coolest year for NSW overall since 1996.
As residents brace for the hot weather this week, it is important to be prepared and stay safe.
NSW Health has the following advice for residents during hot weather:
Keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives during a heat wave in case you or they need help.
