LEETON shire residents can expect an array of events throughout 2023 to keep their calendar full.
With COVID restrictions a thing of the past, organisers of these events are also hoping the weather plays nicer than it did in 2022, with rain a dampener of several plans.
However, the good news is there is plenty on offer for a range of interests and, no doubt, more new events will pop up throughout the year.
One of the first cabs off the rank will be Australia Day celebrations on January 26, with an official ceremony and barbecue breakfast in Mountford Park.
There will be several breakfasts throughout the shire, as well as the traditional pool party at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
Keen anglers should also keep early March free when the Leeton Bidgee Classic is expected to make a big return having not been held since 2019.
This year is the "off year" for the Leeton SunRice Festival, but visitors and residents can enjoy the annual Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton from July 7 to 9.
The Leeton Farmers and Makers Markets and the Yanco Monthly Markets will again be held every month in the two towns, offering plenty of choice for those interested in heading along.
Other annual fixtures going ahead this year include the Leeton Eisteddfod in August, the Leeton Show in October and Light Up Leeton all in the second half of 2023.
Chill and Grill is also expected to return in October and the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular in November.
It is also believed a large multicultural festival may be planned for Leeton during the early months of 2023.
