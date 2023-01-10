Young golfer brings his best to Leeton twilight course

THE Leeton golf course was a hive of activity over the Christmas and New Year period, with 450 twilight golfers making sure to get their games in.
Many were also able to get in a spare card or two as it starts to heat up like a normal Leeton summer.
There were many high quality rounds, far too many to mention, but at the top was youngster Isaac McWhinnie. Isaac took out player-of-the-round, with a brilliant 26 nett.
Next in line was another young golfer in Cruze Dale, who broke 40 off the stick with a 39 nett 28.
Vinnie Campisi had a blinding 28.
Nick Di Pompo and Dionne Wornes returned six under par 29s, while "Schmetz" and Dan Norden had 30s.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ball cut off was 33 and below again.
Currently the top few players that are listed below are averaging 35 nett or better and are in no particular order.
They are: David Trodahl, Daryl Pengelly, Alex Ingram, Darcy Mimmo, Matt Isaacson, Grant Cropper, Tom Elwin, Grant Dowling, Dionne Wornes, Lisa Schmetzer, Peter Fraser, David Lang and Braiden Hogan-O'Brien.
Don't forget the Australia Day Ambrose on January 26.
It is a 12-hole, three person Ambrose, all welcome.
