The Irrigator

Leeton's Isaac McWhinnie the twilight golf player-of-the-week in round seven

By The Irrigator
January 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young golfer brings his best to Leeton twilight course

THE Leeton golf course was a hive of activity over the Christmas and New Year period, with 450 twilight golfers making sure to get their games in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.