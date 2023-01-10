BUDDING young firies have been given an insight into what a career or volunteer role would look like with the Rural Fire Service in the MIA.
At the end of 2022, 35 students, including some from Yanco Agricultural High School graduated from the NSW RFS Secondary School Cadet Program.
The graduation came after they successfully completed the three-day course, which introduces young people to the important role volunteer firefighters play within communities.
NSW RFS District Manager Superintendent Kevin Adams said 14 students from Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre, 10 students from Coleambally Central School and 11 from YAHS all successfully completed the initiative.
"As well as examining fire behaviour, the students were taught essential fire safety techniques and gained an appreciation of the work our emergency services do every day in this state," Superintendent Adams said.
"Students at Tirkandi Inaburra also had the opportunity to cover aspects of cultural burning practices.
"The cadet program also offers students the opportunity to experience first-hand the commitment and camaraderie that comes with volunteering."
Superintendent Adams said there had been plenty of genuine enthusiasm from the participants as part of the community-based program.
He hoped it continued as part of the curriculum for years to come.
"In addition to our NSW RFS members, I would also like to extend a special thanks to the school and centre's staff and community for helping to make this program such a success," Superintendent Adams said.
"NSW RFS members thoroughly enjoy working closely with schools and communities to ensure that everyone is as well prepared as possible for the very real threat of fire.
"Firefighters cannot do it alone.
"The service is proud to pass on the ideals of community service, dedication and teamwork to the next generation and also hopefully gain some more RFS volunteers within our brigades."
