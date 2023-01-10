The Irrigator

MIA students graduate from NSW Rural Fire Service cadet program

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleven students from Yanco Agricultural High School completed the program with the RFS. Pictures supplied

BUDDING young firies have been given an insight into what a career or volunteer role would look like with the Rural Fire Service in the MIA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.