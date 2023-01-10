A career in rural medicine was on the minds of two young students when they spent two weeks in Leeton for the Bush Bursary program.
Anna Ryan, a first year medical student with the University of NSW, and Allanah Kenchington, a second year medical student with Macquarie University, spent a fortnight in Leeton and the MIA in December learning more about what a career in rural medicine looks like.
Leeton Shire Council and the Country Women's Association sponsored the two students to be part of the Bush Bursary program, which allowed them to spend time in medical practices throughout Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith, as well as hospitals and other specialised businesses where medical services are provided.
The idea is to give them a taste of what life may be like as a general practitioner in a rural area such as Leeton. Miss Ryan said the two weeks had been a chance to observe and really get a feel for what the career may be like.
Growing up in Ardlethan and Wagga, Miss Ryan knows how crucial general practitioners are not only to residents and their health, but also the stability and growth of small communities.
"It was great getting to see the town, the region and meeting all the locals as well," Miss Ryan said.
"Everyone was really lovely. I was really keen to be involved in the program.
"Something that really stood out for me was being at the Narrandera hospital with Doctor (Joseph) Romeo and seeing the compassion he had for his patients and the way he was able to explain the biology behind the illness in a way people could understand it."
The program is also funded by the NSW Rural Doctors Network and it is something Leeton Shire Council has been involved in for many years.
The idea is the students will see the wide-ranging responsibilities and opportunities offered to a general practitioner living and working in a rural and regional area.
"Having grown up in the region, working as a general practitioner in a rural area is something I do want to do," Miss Ryan said.
