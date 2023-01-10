The federal government has committed an additional $50 million to flood-proofing parts of the Newell Highway, after the vital Riverina thoroughfare was closed for nearly 50 days during last year's floods.
The funding will go towards increasing the height of the highway in key sections between West Wyalong and Forbes, as well as improving drainage and pavement resilience.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said spending $50 million to improve the "critical link" would benefit regional residents, tourists and the freight industry.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the government was committed to "doing its bit" to delivering high-priority upgrades and ensuring the nation's road networks are as efficient and resilient as possible.
NSW Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the extensive closure of the Newell Highway last year was an example of regional communities having to bear the brunt of "repeated and often extensive closures" on the inland road network.
He said the extra funding from the Commonwealth would build on the $200 million already committed to flood-proofing the Newell Highway made by the state government in 2019.
"This boost will allow the NSW government to build on investigations and studies already undertaken with works to deliver more resilience on this important road so our state can keep moving and communities stay connected," he said.
The total funding committed to the flood-proofing of the Newell Highway is now $250 million.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.