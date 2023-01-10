The Irrigator

Federal government commits $50m to flood-proofing Newell Highway

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:55pm
Floodwaters covered large parts of the Newell Highway between West Wyalong and Forbes last year, causing the thoroughfare to be closed for 49 days. Picture supplied

The federal government has committed an additional $50 million to flood-proofing parts of the Newell Highway, after the vital Riverina thoroughfare was closed for nearly 50 days during last year's floods.

