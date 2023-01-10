LEETON Fire and Rescue have had a busy start to the week, providing assistance at several major incidents throughout the region.
On January 9, the Leeton crew was able to provide extra assistance to teams in Griffith at a house fire just before 3pm.
Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire with people potentially inside, but found on arrival the occupant had gotten both themselves and their child to safety.
While all occupants were safe, the fire caused significant damage to the house.
Fire and Rescue stations from Yenda also attended the scene, as well as RFS Hanwood and NSW Ambulance.
Fire crews are taking the opportunity to remind all of the importance of fire escape plans, including having two escape routes out of every room and ensuring all have an understanding of how to escape.
They added advice to decide on a meeting place outside and to emphasise to children to never re-enter a burning building once evacuated.
Finally, they added that "a working smoke alarm will greatly increase your chances of getting out safely".
Leeton Fire and Rescue's hazmat team was also on hand at a motor vehicle accident on Burley Griffin Way near Stockinbingal later that evening.
Emergency services were called to Burley Griffin Way, at Stockinbingal, shortly after 7pm on Monday, January 9 following reports of a head-on crash between a b-double truck and Toyota sedan.
Police said the two male occupants of the Toyota - a 55-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger - were treated at the scene, before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in serious conditions.
The male driver of the truck was taken to Temora Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and mandatory testing.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation into the crash is underway and police are urging those with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
