A fisherman was left shell-shocked during one of his fishing expeditions at a nature reserve in Forest Hill during his most recent visit to the Riverina.
Matty Elvins has been fishing more than 30 years and never in his life had he come across a River Blackfish until his stunt in Wagga on January 4.
The River Blackfish is a medium-sized threatened native fish that occurs in the Snowy River catchment of the eastern (coastal) flowing drainages and also the Murray-Darling Basin in NSW.
The population has suffered serious decline in many areas including in the Murrumbidgee River.
"Naturally I was very excited. I have fished for over 30 years with many exciting times including a national and state line class record for a tuna on the coast," Mr Elvins said.
"My reaction as soon as I recognised it was not only excitement, but also care for I wanted to get a picture before returning him to the water as soon as possible."
The River Blackfish prefers flowing water, so it is not unusual to hear that it has been found in the Murrumbidgee as this area is within its historical distribution.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokesperson said residents are urged to report sightings of any endangered species they may come across.
"The River Blackfish are increasingly rare and are protected from fishing," the spokesperson said.
"The Snowy River population is listed as endangered. If caught anywhere in NSW, they must be immediately returned to the water unharmed.'
Sightings can be reported at; https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/species-protection/report-it.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
