On The Move engages all ages in Leeton

A CHILDREN'S exhibition examining all things transport is proving to be popular not just with the younger generation, but all ages at the Leeton Museum and Gallery.
The On The Move exhibition opened at the museum and gallery towards the end of 2022, staying open until February 25.
It remained open throughout the festive season, attracting large numbers of both visitors and residents alike from across not just the region, but NSW and other states.
School groups will be visiting once they return from holidays, but the exhibition continues to be open for all to enjoy.
"We notice a lot of families come in with their children or grandchildren and you see the kids having a great time, but it also doesn't take long for mum or dad to join in as well," museum, gallery and heritage officer Karen Barrett said.
"We've found it's something all ages are enjoying."
On The Move was created by Sydney Living Museums, which is now known as Museums of History NSW, in collaboration with illustrator James Gulliver Hancock.
It takes visitors on a journey around Australia, discovering fascinating facts about different modes of transport and vehicles along the way.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Designed especially for children and families, On the Move is a highly-engaging exhibition that offers a hands-on discovery of journeys, unique inventions, vehicles and intrepid explorers across the country.
"It's been great to hear and see everyone having fun while moving through the exhibition, it's hands on and interactive," Ms Barrett said.
A gold coin donation is all that is required to visit the exhibition, which is housed in the cool, air-conditioned gallery, making it a must-see to get out of the heat and stifle holiday boredom.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.