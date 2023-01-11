The Irrigator
What's on

On The Move engages all ages in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On The Move is captivating a broad range of visitors to the Leeton Museum and Gallery. Picture supplied

A CHILDREN'S exhibition examining all things transport is proving to be popular not just with the younger generation, but all ages at the Leeton Museum and Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.