A RICE harvest made up of different parts will keep the region's growers on their toes this year.
Ricegrowers' Association of Australia president, Leeton shire's Peter Herrmann, has given an insight into what this year's crop and harvest may look like in the coming months.
The weather has played a major role in when growers in the MIA have planted crops this season, with some getting in early in the middle of last year around the June long weekend, while others did so in November and later still in December.
Wet weather and flooding was the major reason behind the three different timings, but Mr Herrmann was hopeful growers would still see good results no matter when they were able to get their crop in.
"In the background we also have water costs not being an issue, which is so welcome and it gave people the courage to play their hand or come back to rice," he said.
"Growers are appreciating the versatility of rice.
"The research we have done, the varieties we have and the improvements that are always being made, makes it attractive.
"The researchers are asking all of the right questions and we have a more robust extension now."
Of course, with crops being planted at different times, that means the region's rice harvest will also play out in different timeframes.
Some will get in to harvest during the traditional period, starting around St Patrick's Day in March, while others will have to wait later still and hope the weather doesn't impact too much on the process.
Fertilising decisions will be on the agenda, while some growers will get their harvest underway when others are starting to see their crops just start to flower.
"Establishment looks to be really good, even on the late crops," Mr Herrmann said.
The current hot weather and warm overnight temperatures are also favouring rice crops in the MIA.
"I think most growers are feeling pretty positive," Mr Herrmann said.
