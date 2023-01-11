THE heat will be on both temperature wise and on the field when Leeton United hosts the inaugural Festival of Football on the weekend.
To be held on Saturday at No. 1 Oval, the Festival of Football will feature seven matches between sides from Leeton United, Wagga City Wanderers, West Griffith and APIA Leichhardt.
There will also be an under 16s game between Griffith and Wagga, with a crossbar challenge at 2.30pm featuring players for United's under 12s and 14s.
With temperatures expected to again be in the late 30s, matches will be limited to 30 minutes, with sides expected to bring large squads for the games, allowing for many rotations to ensure everyone's safety.
Spectators are welcome to attend throughout the day, with free tickets to be obtained prior at https://events.humanitix.com/riverina-festival-of-football.
"A former player of Leeton United is a manager of APIA and they have been invited to the B League, as in the B League to the A League competition, and now they want to spread their wings this way to have a following, break into this area and hopefully adopt some kids," Leeton United vice president Frank Millemaggi said.
"They are a top-quality side, so it's a good chance for people to come and watch some really good players in action."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton United president Rod Harrison was hopeful the concept would be supported by the community, saying the clubs involved would use the Festival of Football as a way to see where they match up with each other ahead of the new season.
"We're really excited about it ... hopefully it goes well and it's something we can host here in Leeton every year," he said.
Full bar and canteen facilities will be available on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.