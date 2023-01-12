Lifestyle retreat near town

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Striking a beautiful balance between style and function, this spectacular property harbours warmth and vibrancy.
The house itself exhibits both class and quality.
The vast main bedroom sits at the back of the home with a huge ensuite featuring a walk-in shower and spa bath.
At the other end of the house is the main bathroom and three other bedrooms, one with an ensuite.
There are multiple living options including the formal sunken lounge and dining area, the designated living room with wood fire heater, the sunlight-bathed sitting room, and the contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Adjacent to the kitchen, accessed via double-glass sliding doors, is an enclosed entertainment area featuring a built-in barbecue and rangehood.
There's also an alfresco area and inground swimming pool.
The beautifully presented four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is nestled on a one-acre block and surrounded by beautifully manicured, established trees and gardens.
Being just a short three-minute drive from the Leeton central business district, this home is perfect for anyone seeking a lifestyle retreat offering peace and privacy, without compromising on access to the convenience of living in town.
