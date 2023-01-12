HELLO 2023. Wow here we are.
It feels like a minute ago we were going through the usual routines leading up to Christmas.
The frenzy of shopping for gifts, food, planning lunch or even a Christmas away from home.
All of the above may seem the norm however the reality is that for many in our community it is not.
Families cannot come together, because they do not have a home, or a car, there is never an overabundance of food and there are no holidays away.
Many people go without and it is often a time where feelings of hopelessness and loneliness rise to the surface.
The challenging events of the past couple of years have meant that many more go without in our community. How do I know this?
Our Salvation Army gave out over 150 hampers in Leeton and over 90 in Griffith, as well as provided hundreds gifts for many children of all ages.
We know we could have given out more but we did not have the resources.
We wouldn't have been able to achieve what we did without the amazing assistance of our volunteers and we need more.
The Salvation Army knows it is now a very worrying time for many, so come to us with your worry and we will work through it together.
Remember just knowing that you have someone to talk to and to walk beside you can make a huge difference.
We are here to support you on taking those first steps.
We are looking forward to a year where we will see more volunteers coming into our service to assist us in the work we do for those many vulnerable people in our local community.
For more information about how to volunteer with the Salvation Army contact Ms Kilgower.
Residents seeking help or assistance can also contact the Salvation Army to see what their options may be.
