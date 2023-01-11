The Irrigator

ICAC report into Daryl Maguire, Gladys Berejiklian delayed until after NSW state election

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
January 12 2023 - 10:00am
The ICAC report into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, pictured at a function in 2018, has been delayed again. Picture from file

A corruption watchdog's report into former Wagga Liberal MP Daryl Maguire and the then-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian won't be delivered until after the state election in March.

