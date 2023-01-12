LEETON United has a new coach at the helm and he's ready to get stuck in this season.
Ethan Murphy, who moved to Australia from Ireland around six or seven years ago, has had a long association with the club during that time as a pivotal senior player.
The next challenge as coach is one he is looking forward to.
"I coached the Yenda women's side when I first came out to Australia and we won it, but it will obviously be different this time," Murphy said.
"I know what's involved (with coaching) and my body is getting a bit older, playing wise I took a step back last year and had a bit of a break.
"This seemed to be the natural progression for me and what comes next. It was the rough direction I was going in footballing wise.
"I've been around the club a while now, so when I was asked I thought 'why not?' ... I'm looking forward to it."
Leeton United are the current reigning premiers in the Football Wagga first grade competition, having also taken out the 2020 competition (the 2021 fixture never reached the finals stage due to COVID rules).
However, the pressure of another flag isn't something Murphy is thinking about.
The team has lost about five players from the side which took out last year's premiership, with 2023 likely to be a year of building back up again.
"In saying that, the goal is to always make finals and win ... I would say that's the same for every team, you want to do well," Murphy said.
Pre-season training has started for Leeton United, with good numbers taking part.
Murphy said following the weekend's Festival of Football the squad may have a week off from the training paddock before really getting stuck in ahead of the new season.
