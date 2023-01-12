RESIDENTS and visitors alike will be able to make a day of enjoying Narrandera's iconic water tower with new projects set to enhance the area.
The NSW government has announced it will contribute $660,000 to build a picnic shelter, barbecue area, playground and toilet at the site under round Five of the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the new playground would be an extra reason to visit and spend time near the iconic artwork on the Narrandera water tank.
"Not only will this funding build an adventure playground for local families and visitors to use, but it will also include an accessible, unisex toilet so all community members can come and enjoy the new area," Mr Toole said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The government is delivering projects like this right across regional NSW because we know what a difference they make to communities."
Member for Cootamundra, which takes in Narrandera shire, Steph Cooke said it was great to see the government support regional communities such as Narrandera.
"These projects will be of great benefit to the community,' she said.
"The Narrandera Water Tower Precinct project will build on previous funding to paint the water tower, with these additional funds delivering a fantastic tourist attraction."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.