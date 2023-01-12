The Irrigator

Narrandera Shire Council receives state government funding to enhance water tower area

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole on site at the Narrandera water tower where the new play equipment will be installed. Picture supplied

RESIDENTS and visitors alike will be able to make a day of enjoying Narrandera's iconic water tower with new projects set to enhance the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.