A LEETON company has been given the tick of approval, allowing it to be part of large-scale projects.
Boots Civil has achieved the Australian Government Building and Construction WHS Accreditation. Based in Leeton, was recently awarded this accreditation by the Federal Safety Commissioner, which certifies Boots Civil meets the requirements of the Australian government's Building and Construction WHS Accreditation Scheme.
This accreditation will now allow the civil construction company to undertake Commonwealth-funded projects. Boots Civil business development manager Elena Nel said the accreditation was crucial to the ongoing success of the company.
"Being accredited allows our employees and potential clients know our company's safety performance is of the utmost priority," she said.
To gain the accreditation, Boots Civil had to review its existing safety management system and ensure it met the requirement of the Federal Safety Commission.
By doing this, the company worked with all employees delivering projects and identified several improvements and found ways to ensure its system was practical and robust to meet the requirements.
"In the end, the scrutiny the safety management system went through ensures the risk of injury and harm to our workers is minimised, which is what the accreditation is all about," Ms Nel said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the accreditation in hand, Boots Civil was able to be a part of the government-funded Off-farm Efficiency Program.
Projects funded under this program will provide long-term benefits to irrigators by improving infrastructure efficiency and communities by increasing water security and creating jobs.
With these federally-funded projects under its belt, Boots Civil says it will continue to stay motivated and dedicated ultimately becoming industry leaders in the civil construction industry.
"Our next goal is receiving our 'pre-qualification with Transport NSW accreditation in the Road and Rail division," Ms Nel said.
"We are ready to undergo the required testing and assessing to receive another important accreditation within the industry."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.